The gap between the spring and fall semesters can cause some students to fall behind on academics. A Georgia Gwinnett College summer program seeks to help returning, new and transfer students connect with faculty, academic counselors and resources to support their college careers.

GGC’s Summer Preparatory Academic Resource Camps (SPARC), create academic bridges between the spring and fall semesters for students to experience supportive sessions. These sessions range from small group environments with GGC faculty providing brief class examples, to larger sessions where students are given information about resources available to them, including tutoring, peer mentoring and other support services such as the Registrar’s Office, Counseling and Psychological Services and more.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.