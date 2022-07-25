Sessions range from small group environments with Georgia Gwinnett College faculty providing brief class examples, to larger sessions where students are given information about resources available to them.
Dr. Patrice Bell gives an overview of chemistry at Georgia Gwinnett College's Summer Preparatory Academic Resource Camp.
Photo: Rod Reilly/GGC
Georgia Gwinnett College's Summer Preparatory Academic Resource Camps, create academic bridges between the spring and fall semesters for students to experience supportive sessions
The gap between the spring and fall semesters can cause some students to fall behind on academics. A Georgia Gwinnett College summer program seeks to help returning, new and transfer students connect with faculty, academic counselors and resources to support their college careers.
GGC’s Summer Preparatory Academic Resource Camps (SPARC), create academic bridges between the spring and fall semesters for students to experience supportive sessions. These sessions range from small group environments with GGC faculty providing brief class examples, to larger sessions where students are given information about resources available to them, including tutoring, peer mentoring and other support services such as the Registrar’s Office, Counseling and Psychological Services and more.
Dr. Justin Jernigan, dean of the college’s Student Engagement and Success division, said that the idea of SPARC is something rooted in necessity.
“Two years ago, we wanted an element that complemented and built on student experiences at Grizzly Orientation,” said Jernigan. “That’s how SPARC was born.”
With the goal of inspiring students at the forefront, Jernigan said that SPARC implants the idea of questioning in the minds of the participants.
“It’s all about encouraging discussions between students, professors, advisors and schools. We’re looking to promote futures.”
Dr. Patrice Bell, associate professor of chemistry, led a SPARC session for returning students. In a student breakout session for STEM majors, Bell gave a basic overview of an introductory chemistry class, using the periodic table of elements and discussing the fundamental structure of atoms’ proton, neutron and electron components. The class lasted roughly 45 minutes and students were encouraged to weigh in with their questions, experiences and feedback.
“The SPARC experience gives returning students a unique advantage. They can talk about their courses with faculty a year or two after their core classes are completed,” said Bell, who has taught for 16 years, most of which has been at GGC. Bell strives for that “Aha!” moment with students when the information clicks for them and they’re able to participate in discussions.
One of the students attending Bell’s breakout session was Nekaybaw Evans, 21, an exercise science major from Lawrenceville. This was Evans’ second year attending a SPARC event and Bell’s breakout session didn’t disappoint.
“My main thing with SPARC is that it gives you the opportunity to ask questions you otherwise can’t,” Evans said. “You’re in a classroom setting, but the people around you are students, too, and they all have different experiences. I loved getting to ask them questions, especially the people who had attended longer.”
Evans said she wants other students to know that GGC’s faculty and staff are really looking out for them. She looks forward to being a rising senior this year and the opportunities that she’ll have to help her underclassmen cohorts.
“It’s been a long process to get to this point, and SPARC helped get me here. If you’re curious, don’t be nervous. It’s a safe space for everyone.”
