The National Science Foundation (NSF) has awarded Georgia Gwinnett College’s School of Science and Technology faculty members a $249,000 grant to fund groundbreaking undergraduate research that could lead to new chemical products like insecticides and antibiotics that have a more benign environmental impact.
The Chemistry division of the NFS bestowed the award under its Research in Undergraduate Institutions (RUI) program, which only funded 19 awards in the fiscal year ending in September and is the only RUI award made to any institution in the state of Georgia this year.
“GGC is in very good company, with many outstanding institutions with very active undergraduate research programs represented in the list,” said Dr. Charles Pibel, GGC associate dean and associate professor of chemistry. “This confirms that our faculty are creative, talented researchers on par with faculty at some of the most selective, elite colleges in the country.”
Dr. Neville Forlemu, associate professor of chemistry, serves as the principal investigator for the project, with fellow associate professors of chemistry Dr. Simon Mwongela and Dr. Ajay Mallia teaming up with Dr. Sairam Tangirala, associate professor of physics, as co-principal investigators.
The team’s research focuses on how cyclotides interact with lipid bilayers, which surround cells.
“This NSF RUI award is important to our team as it is validation of hard work, perseverance and the culture of research that we are building at GGC,” said Forlemu. “I am particularly honored that many GGC students and our team will be involved in the advancement of knowledge on understanding the structure, function and impact of cyclotides, a project that has been close to my heart for some time now.”
The title of the project is “Extraction, Purification and Characterization of the Interaction Between Cyclotide and Cyclotide Aggregates with Lipid Bilayers,” which Pibel said is a fancy way of saying they are studying the behavior of cyclotides, a potentially useful class of proteins that have exceptional stability to degradation. The GGC researchers hope to develop a better understanding of how the cyclotide molecules work while simultaneously developing better methods for extraction of natural products from plant-based materials.
Cyclotides are made in nature and take on additional importance because many of them show interesting chemical activity, like the possession of insecticidal and antibacterial properties.
“This is interesting because, say having an insecticide that is protein or peptide-based could lead to an insecticide that does not have a long lifetime in the environment,” said Pibel. “This was the problem with DDT. It was incredibly stable and would accumulate in the environment. Similar benefits would arise from antibacterial molecules with a short lifetime. One of the problems with bacteria developing resistance to antibiotics is due to the antibiotics having relatively long lifetimes in the environment.”
Forlemu said he’s excited to get to work to mentor and engage GGC students, and that he’s particularly happy some of the research hurdles like materials, equipment cost and student compensations will be solved by the grant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.