Georgia Gwinnett College recently announced the hiring of two new deans for the Lawrenceville-based school.
Teresa Winterhalter was named the dean of School of Liberal Arts while Bernard Oliver was named the new dean of School of Education. They will assume their new roles July 1.
Prior to being hired at GGC, Winterhalter served as the associate dean in the College of Arts and Humanities at Georgia Southern University’s Armstrong campus. She spent 25 years at Armstrong State University, first as a professor of English and later founding the Gender and Women’s Studies program before going on to become the director of faculty development, assistant dean, associate dean and eventually dean of Armstrong’s College of Liberal Arts in 2016. Armstrong State and Georgia Southern were later consolidated.
She earned a bachelor’s degree in English from the State University of New York, Brockport; a master’s degree in English from the State University of New York, Cortland; and her doctorate in English at the University of Rochester, in Rochester, N.Y.
“People are key to any endeavor, and so building relationships with those at GGC will be one of my first initiatives,” she said. “Under the threat of COVID-19, I also feel a responsibility to check in (virtually) on everyone with whom I will be working and with those who will look to me for leadership during this time.”
Prior to being hired at GGC, Oliver was a professor and dean of the James L. and Dorothy H. Dewar College of Education & Human Services at Valdosta State University, He has also previous served as: a professor and dean of education at the United Arab Emirates University; dean and endowed chair at the University of Missouri-Kauffman; and professor and director of the Center for Educational Partnerships at University of Missouri-Kansas City.
He also did stints at the University of Florida, Washington State University, St. Cloud State University and Syracuse University. He also has experience in K-12 education, including serving as assistant superintendent for high schools at Virginia Beach City Public Schools, and teaching and coaching in the Jefferson Union High School District in Daly City, Calif., and at Aragon High School in San Mateo, Calif.
Oliver earned a bachelor’s degree from California State University Hayward (which is now California State University, East Bay) and master’s and doctoral degrees from Stanford University.
“I’d like to look at the development of new leadership and teaching programs that enhance the partnership with Gwinnett County Public Schools,” Oliver said. “I’d also like to explore the development of partnerships with private-sector business agencies focusing on workforce development and adult education and providing professional development opportunities for educators beyond Gwinnett County. I also want to explore potential revenue streams and other resources to augment our programs and support our faculty.”
