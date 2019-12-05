Georgia Gwinnett College announced it's bringing on an experienced technology advocate to be its new chief information officer.
Christine Miller Divine will assume the role of GGC's chief information officer and vice president of information technology. In a press release from the college, she is described as passionate about helping the next generation of college students achieve success. She has more than 20 years of experience in supporting student success through information technology and will begin her new job at GGC on Jan. 13.
“I’m thrilled to return to my Georgia roots,” said Divine. “I’m excited about GGC’s growth, potential and direction under President Joseph and want to be part of the team that paves the way for GGC’s success.”
Divine earned her bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees at the University of Georgia. She went on to work for 14 years in various executive information technology roles in the Franklin College of Arts and Sciences at UGA. Her ultimate role at UGA was as IT executive director, where she served as a member of the dean’s leadership team, managed a $5 million budget and directed the college’s IT strategic planning, classification and compensation, performance management, security, continuity of operations and disaster recovery.
As the college’s chief information officer and vice president of information technology, Divine will provide leadership, vision and strategic planning for all information services, resources and educational technology and oversee functions including data analytics and visualizations, business intelligence, development, support, compliance, infrastructure, security and technical services.
Divine currently holds the same position at California State University (Sacramento State) in Sacramento, California. As a member of the president’s cabinet and referred to as a “change management leader,” Divine led the Division of Information Resources & Technology (IRT), guided strategic selection and adoption of technology in support of the school’s goals and administered IRT’s budget of more than $17 million.
Previously, Divine was the university’s associate chief information officer, who oversaw academic and administrative computing, classroom technology, web and mobile services, and data warehouse/visualizations.
"As Georgia Gwinnett College embraces an era of growth and positive change, technological innovations and effective application of existing technology are key to supporting student success,” GGC President Jann L. Joseph said in a statement. “We believe that Christine is the right person to lead our IT efforts consistent with our strategic plan.”