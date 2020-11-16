The Georgia Grown To Go drive-thru market will return to Gwinnett County this weekend.
The market, put on by the Georgia Department of Agriculture, will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at Coolray Field, located at 2500 Buford Dr. in Lawrenceville. The market offers contactless pickup and payment.
"Our Georgia Grown To Go markets have been wildly popular and we are proud to finish up the fall season with our partners,” said Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Gary W. Black. “These events would not be possible without the community coming together to show support for our Georgia farmers during this unprecedented time by purchasing Georgia products.”
You can pre-order items online until noon on Nov. 20 by going to GeorgiaGrownToGo.com.
The mixed produce boxes will be listed for a reduced rate online and contains a variety of mixed vegetables. Other items available for purchase include oranges and ground beef, hens, pecans and Georgia Grown sampler packs along with Christmas Specialty Items.
Orders will be available for contactless pickup at the event site, and a limited supply of items will be available for same day purchase on a first-come, first-served basis. Payment options include cash, credit and debit cards.
