Gwinnett County residents will have a chance to get some fresh produce made by Georgia farmers at a pop-up market in Lawrenceville on Wednesday.
The state's third Georgia Grown To Go Drive-Thru Farmers Market will take place from 3 until 7 p.m. Wednesday at Coolray Field, which is located at 2500 Buford Drive in Lawrenceville. The Georgia Department of Agriculture's Georgia Grown program is staging contactless drive-thru markets around the state to support the state's farmers while also helping residents have access to healthy foods during the COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic.
"Our team has been working diligently with community leaders to connect our farmers who have tended their crops all season long to supply safe and nutritious food for our consumers in need of delicious Georgia Grown products," Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Gary W. Black said.
"Each event is unique to the community it serves and would not be possible without the vision and collaboration of local government and non-profit partners."
Much of the food was being pre-sold — with state officials encouraging online pre-sales — although any items that did not sell out during pre-sales will be available for purchase the day of the market. Items that were not pre-sold will only be available on a first-come, first-served basis.
There is an "Assorted Farmers Basket" that can be purchases in two versions - with cabbage or without it - that could be pre-ordered for $36 or purchased at the market for $40. All farmer's baskets include four ears of corn, four cucumbers, four yellow squash, four zucchini, one bag of green beans, four bell peppers, one pint of blueberries, and two pounds of onions.
Other items that are being sold through the market include: 25-pound boxes of peaches; 10-pound bags of medium Vidalia onions; 40-pound bags of jumbo Vidalia onions; a flat of blueberries; a collection of assorted cheeses from CalyRoad Creamery in Sandy Springs; and Georgia Grown sauces and recipes mini-packs.
The sauce flavors in the mini pack include Sweet Chili Peach, Soy Ginger Vidalia and Asian BBQ-Teriyaki Pineapple.
Information about ordering foods through Georgia Grown To Go events, and where to find future markets, can be found at GeorgiaGrownToGo.com. Organizers said credit and debit cards, and cash, will accepted as payment for items purchased through the market.
The Department of Agriculture is teaming up with Gwinnett County government and the Gwinnett Stripers to stage the market.
"Georgia Grown To Go is an innovative program with multiple benefits," said Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners Chairman Charlotte Nash said. "It helps farmers stay in business during these difficult times by providing them with a direct market. It helps the consumer - our residents - by providing them with fresh, healthy produce that they can pick up and take home with limited exposure to others.
"And it keeps money in the state, which provides a welcome boost to our economy. It's a win-win-win scenario. We appreciate the Georgia Department of Agriculture's bringing such a creative solution to Gwinnett. I'm sure it will be well-used."
Gwinnett Stripers General Manager Adam English said, "We are happy to support this community event and be a meeting place that supports people and farmers throughout the region during this difficult time."
