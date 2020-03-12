It's not often that the Georgia General Assembly shuts down before its legislative session ends for the year, but that is what will happen this week over concerns about the coronavirus known as COVID-19.
Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan and Speaker of the House David Ralston announced Thursday that the legislative session will be suspended after Friday, and remain on hiatus until an undetermined date. Duncan and Ralston said the move was being made in "an abundance of caution" to ensure the health and safety of the public, legislative staff and state legislators.
“We do not take this action lightly, but after discussions with Governor Kemp, we feel this is a prudent measure which will ensure an orderly legislative session,” Ralston said. “I appreciate very much the cooperation of Lt. Governor Duncan, and working together, our House and Senate stand ready to support the state’s response to the Coronavirus.
"We look forward to resuming the legislative session and returning to the people’s business.”
Friday will be the 29th day of the 2020 legislative session, meaning the state's lawmaking body will be going on hiatus with 11 days — about one-quarter of the Georgia General Assembly's entire 40-day session — left to go.
The announcement came hours after the General Assembly adopted an amended fiscal year 2020 state budget that includes $100 million to fight COVID-19.
Duncan and Ralston will decide when to reconvene the General Assembly, according to a joint statement.
“We continue to urge calm and appropriate responses to the coronavirus situation," Duncan said. "However, the current environment demands that we take additional preventative action.
“Speaker Ralston and I are working diligently to ensure that, at the appropriate time, the General Assembly resumes its critically important work.”
