This graphic from the National Weather Service shows the elevated fire weather threat that much of Georgia, including all of metro Atlanta, faces this weekend. The Georgia Forestry Commission is asking residents to no do any outdoor burning this weekend as a result.
The Georgia Forestry Commission does not want residents to start fires in their backyards or in fire pits at campgrounds this weekend because there is an elevated risk of them sparking wildfires.
The commission did not officially ban outdoor burning this weekend, but it is discouraging it. The announcement was made Friday night, after the National Weather Service issued a fire weather watch that warned that much of Georgia is facing a high fire danger despite the fact that the state has seen no shortage of rain lately.
All of metro Atlanta is included in the fire weather watch area.
The National Weather Service said its warning was set, as of Friday, to last through Saturday night, but forestry commission officials were warning residents to keep it in mind through Sunday as well.
“Most of Georgia has been placed under a fire weather watch through Sunday and a fire weather red flag warning is possible,” Georgia Forestry Commission Forest Protection Chief Frank Sorrells said in a statement. “Low relative humidity, along with high gusty winds means a higher potential for wildfires.”
The commission announced it is monitoring weather conditions closely, and has not ruled out temporarily suspending outdoor burn permits in some parts of the state.
The National Weather Service is forecasting winds blowing between 15 to 20 miles per hour this weekend, with the relative humidity around 20 percent. The weather service said those factors mean any fires that start this weekend will likely spread rapidly.
"This watch includes the Chattahoochee and Oconee National Forests," the National Weather Service said in a weather statement. "A Fire Weather Watch means that there is high potential for the development of critical fire weather conditions in 12 to 96 hours. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings."
Commission officials want residents to postpone any outdoor burning they planned to do this weekend until winds and relative humidity are better suited for outdoor fires.
“Even with recent rainfall, the ability to control open burning under these weather conditions will be difficult,” Sorrells said. “Resulting wildfires could spread rapidly and cause harm to people, damage to homes and other structures, as well as loss of timberlands.”
