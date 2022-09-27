i-85 jackson county.jpeg

This aerial image from Georgia Department of Transportation shows work underway to widen Interstate 85 in Jackson County. GDOT announced on Tuesday that it may be able to open, weather permitting, the first four miles of new lanes on the interstate on the first weekend of October.

 Photo: Georgia Department of Transportation

Drivers heading to South Carolina on Interstate 85 will soon find a little more room on the highway in Jackson County.

Georgia Department of Transportation officials announced on Tuesday that they plan to open four miles of new lanes on I-85, from State Route 53 in Braselton to just south of the State Route 332 overpass during the first weekend in October — if the weather cooperates and permits them to do so. Georgia DOT has widened I-85, adding a third lane in each direction.

