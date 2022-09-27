This aerial image from Georgia Department of Transportation shows work underway to widen Interstate 85 in Jackson County. GDOT announced on Tuesday that it may be able to open, weather permitting, the first four miles of new lanes on the interstate on the first weekend of October.
Drivers heading to South Carolina on Interstate 85 will soon find a little more room on the highway in Jackson County.
Georgia Department of Transportation officials announced on Tuesday that they plan to open four miles of new lanes on I-85, from State Route 53 in Braselton to just south of the State Route 332 overpass during the first weekend in October — if the weather cooperates and permits them to do so. Georgia DOT has widened I-85, adding a third lane in each direction.
The new lanes that are set to open soon are the first four of 6.7 miles of Phase II of the I-85 widening project, which is one of the state’s Major Mobility Investment Program, or MMIP, projects.
“The opening of these first four miles is a significant milestone for motorists who travel this corridor, the project, and the MMIP as whole,” Georgia DOT project manager Albert “Butch” Welch said. “We’ve made every effort to deliver these improvements efficiently and we’re confident the early opening of this initial segment demonstrates that. We are excited to celebrate this progress and carry that momentum forward to complete the overall project.”
The new lanes are opening two months ahead of schedule. Georgia DOT officials said their ultimate plan is to widen I-85 all the way to the Georgia-South Carolina line. The segment opening soon is expected to have the more immediate impact of reducing congestion and improving mobility in Jackson County. Georgia DOT’s original schedule for Phase II of the widening project pegged it to be completed in 2028. State officials said they now expect to finish it four years earlier than that.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
