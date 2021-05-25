Georgia Department of Natural Resources game wardens stationed at Lake Lanier don’t need a calendar to tell them summer is coming.
The multiple incidents that they and other rescue and law enforcement departments have been called to respond to — including stranded boaters, boating fatalities and even an exploding boat — have been all the signs they need that the lake is approaching its busy season after COVID-19 slowed down activity on the lake somewhat for a year.
And, the summer season doesn’t even officially begin until this weekend with the arrival of Memorial Day. Georgia DNR officials are getting ahead of the holiday season, however, and warning boaters and other people visiting the lake to practice safety this summer.
“Safety is just paramount because everything kind of goes back to it,” DNR Sgt. Adam Loudermilk said. “Everybody is trying to have an enjoyable time on the lake, but we’ve got to do it safely or unfortunately, it sometimes ends in tragedy, whether it be injury or death or something like that from drowning or boat accidents.
“So, we’ve just got to make sure we’re always paying attention to those safety rules and recommendations and making sure that we’re keeping each other safe as well.”
Lake Lanier has already seen four boating incidents happen this year, resulting in seven injuries, according to stats provided by the Georgia DNR Law Enforcement Division. There have also been two drownings on the lake this year.
By comparison, the DNR Law Enforcement Division’s Gainesville Region, which includes Lake Lanier, had 115 boating under the influence, 39 total boating incidents, 33 boating incident-related injuries, three boating incident-related fatalities and 14 drownings in 2020.
Boating fatalities and drownings are technically two different types of incidents, even though both involve someone entering the water and not resurfacing.
DNR spokesman Mark McKinnon said boating fatalities happen when a person enters the water from a boat that is moving, either under its own power or simply by drifting in the water. Meanwhile, drownings involve people entering the water from a stationary object, such as a dock, the shore or a boat that is either anchored or tied to a stationary object.
Cpl. Dan Schay and Games Warden 1st Class Kevin Goss said they have seen their fair share of unusual incidents on the lake.
“The other day, we stopped a boat that was running that didn’t have anybody driving it,” Schay said. “The boat was in motion and in gear and going, and nobody was behind the wheel. I thought that was pretty crazy.”
Goss said he once stopped a 19-year-old boater who was under the influence his boat was, shall we say, moving in an unconventional — almost vertical — position.
“The front of his boat was sticking up and just the back of the boat was in the water, and he was just plowing away,” Goss said. “He wanted to argue why I stopped him, and I was like, ‘Because you can’t see where you’re going.’”
Schay said game wardens look for people who are driving boats while under the influence, not wearing life vests, have malfunctioning lights on their boats or causing wakes in no wake zones.
Boaters also have to practice a 100-foot rule where they don’t pass within 100 feet of another moving boat while out on open waters at the lake.
“One of the things we’re most concerned about is people operating under the influence,” he said. “We’re always keeping an eye out for that if we make a boat stop for a lesser violation.
“Outside of that, we’re concerned with safety equipment, making sure folks lights are working, they have enough life jackets on board for everybody that’s on the boat, and also that any child 12 years old or younger is wearing a life jacket while they’re underway.”
Georgia DNR game wardens do have the same arrest powers that other law enforcement officers have so people could end up in handcuffs if they are engaged in egregiously bad behavior on the lake.
But, Schay said that while safety is being preached, it is possible to still enjoy the lake — without doing anything dangerous.
“We urge folks to come on out and enjoy themselves,” he said. “Just do it safely and make sure you have the appropriate safety equipment on board (and) make sure you understand the rules out here on the lake, especially the rules of the road.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.