State Route 316 is going to look like a sea of orange in Gwinnett County in a few years as several projects designed to make the highway a limited access roadway get underway at the same time, according to Georgia Department of Transportation Commissioner Russell McMurry.

McMurry gave the Gwinnett Chamber an update on Georgia DOT projects that will be coming up in Gwinnett County during a luncheon at the 1818 Club on Wednesday. A significant portion of that update focused on State Route 316.

Tags

I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.