State Route 316 is going to look like a sea of orange in Gwinnett County in a few years as several projects designed to make the highway a limited access roadway get underway at the same time, according to Georgia Department of Transportation Commissioner Russell McMurry.
McMurry gave the Gwinnett Chamber an update on Georgia DOT projects that will be coming up in Gwinnett County during a luncheon at the 1818 Club on Wednesday. A significant portion of that update focused on State Route 316.
In short, the section of State Route 316 between Hi Hope Road and Winder Highway will be one long construction zone with three simultaneous projects underway by mid-or-late-2024.
"All of these projects are in our budget year for 2024/2025 (and) we're in (2023) right now so we're talking about within a year to two years that these projects are going to be under construction," McMurry said. "So, what I'm telling you is brace for the orange barrels. Get ready for the orange barrels."
The conversion of State Route 316 from a local road with intersections to a limited access highway with interchanges has been going on for a while.
The western Sugarloaf Parkway intersection, the Riverside Parkway, Duluth Highway, Collins Hill Road and Buford Drive intersections in Lawrenceville and the Harbins Road intersection in Dacula have already been converted to interchanges.
Similar conversion projects have been done at State Route 316's intersections with State Route 81 in Barrow County and State Route 53 at the Barrow-Oconee county line as well. Another intersection to interchange conversion project at State Route 11 in Bethlehem is expected to open next year.
The plan is to eventually make State Route 316 a limited access highway all the way out to Athens.
"We're beginning to change your driving from Athens to Gwinnett County along 316 a little incrementally," McMurry said.
Some intersections on State Route 316 in Gwinnett County will be converted to interchanges, but others will be closed with the cross roads getting bridges that will go over the highway.
The existing intersections at Hi Hope Road, Hurricane Trail and Winder Highway will be converted to interchanges
McMurry said the Hi Hope Road interchange will cost $123 million because it will involve new frontage roads that will connect Hi Hope to Cedars Road on both sides of the highway.
Cedars Road will lose its intersection with State Route 316, which is why it will need connections to Hi Hope on both sides of the highway. Cedars will not be getting a bridge due to it being close to the landing path for planes flying into Briscoe Field.
"You get in and around the airport, and I know some of you may be pilots in the room, that glide slope is sort of important," McMurry said. "You don't want a bridge sticking up where you think you're going to land so we're having to do some innovation in there to change the road patterns around so that everything doesn't conflict with the airport."
McMurry said the interchange at Hurricane Trail will cost $66 million and the Winder Highway interchange will cost $81 million.
Fence Road will lose its intersection with State Route 316 and a new frontage road connecting it to Winder Highway, next to the Quiktrip, will be built. But that will require building a bridge where that new frontage road crosses over the CSX railroad tracks.
The state is also looking ahead to what it will eventually have to do east of Harbins Road on the eastern edge of Gwinnett to accommodate the massive Rowen research community development.
"We're working with the Rowen Foundation team, our planning folks and Gwinnett County as well, and looking at those future interchanges at that location to serve that area," McMurry said.
There are several construction projects that will be underway in Barrow and Oconee counties as well at the same time that the projects between Hi Hope Road and Winder Highway will be underway.
"So, folks, 316 is going to be a very busy construction for many years," McMurry said.
But, 316 is not the only project that McMurry said Georgia DOT is undertaking in Gwinnett County.
I-85 corridor study is underway
Another significant project — which does not yet include construction — is an Interstate 85 corridor study that the state is working with the county on. It is focusing on the stretch of I-85 that begins at Interstate 285 and goes up to the Mall of Georgia exit.
The study is set to wrap up in 2024 with more than 1,000 ideas already having been whittled down to 135 possible projects which are currently being looked at. The study is looking at ways to improve I-85 to accommodate existing and future traffic needs.
"(I-85) usually has 300,000 vehicles per day on it," McMurry said. "That's a lot of traffic (and) 16% of those are trucks."
Other Gwinnett projects on the horizon
There are more than $100 million that Georgia DOT plans to spend on other projects in Gwinnett, including:
• A new interchange on I-85 at McGinnis Ferry Road, which is expected to happen during the current budget year, which runs through next summer.
• A widening of State Route 20 in Buford, from Peachtree Industrial Boulevard to Buford Highway
• Intersection improvements on Jimmy Carter Boulevard at Buford Highway and at Brook Hollow
• Safety and operational improvements on Duluth Highway, between Northside Hospital Gwinnett and Hurricane Shoals Road
• Improvements on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard at Winters Chapel Road
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented