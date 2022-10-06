Georgia Department of Transportation Commissioner Russell McMurry addresses the Gwinnett Chamber at the 1818 Club on Wednesday. McMurry talked about transportation projects that are coming up in metro Atlanta.
This map shows the first phase of lane closures that will occur soon on Interstate 285 at State Route 400. State officials will spend the next eight months replacing I-285's bridges over 400, and drivers are being warned to expect major traffic delays as a result.
Photo: Curt Yeomans
Georgia Department of Transportation Commissioner Russell McMurry chats with Georgia DOT Board Member Rudy Bowen after McMurry's speech to the Gwinnett Chamber at the 1818 Club on Wednesday.
Photo: Curt Yeomans
Photo: Curt Yeomans
Georgia Department of Transportation Commissioner Russell McMurry did not mince words as he talked about the expected traffic delays and headaches expected from the upcoming Interstate 285 bridge replacement at State Route 400 in north Fulton County on Wednesday.
Georgia DOT will spend the next eight months replacing the bridges, and the work is expected to start as soon as this weekend. Initially, inside lanes will be closed in each direction — the east-bound side first followed by the west-bound side two weeks later — so part of the existing bridge can be removed and replaced. Once those lanes are placed, traffic will shift onto them while the same process is done with the remaining existing lanes.
That means I-285 will be reduced to three lanes in each direction at one of the busiest interchanges in metro Atlanta. Georgia DOT is warning drivers that the closures will likely add at least an hour to commute times.
"Stay off 285 and 400," McMurry told the Gwinnett Chamber during a luncheon at the 1818 Club in Duluth on Wednesday. "You heard it here first. The original 285 bridges are sitting in the middle of the lanes at 285 and 400, right like a bullseye. We need to replace those original vintage bridges and the only way to get there is to reduce 285 to three lanes in each direction for about eight months."
The bridge replacement is part of the state's ongoing efforts — which have been underway since 2017 — to overhaul the I-285 and State Route 400 interchange.
There are several factors in play in the decision to close lanes so the bridges can be replaced, however. One of them is the age of the bridges.
McMurry said the current bridges were built to last for 50 years. They have been a part of I-285 since it first opened to traffic.
The interstate, for those who are wondering, opened for public use 53 years ago.
"They've have lived their sort of useful lifespan and while we're in there doing the (other work on the interchange), we might as well go ahead and take that opportunity while all of the construction is going on to do it now," McMurry told the Daily Post. "If we wait, maybe we get five more years of bridges, but then you'd be back in five years tearing up 285 again.
"So, it was the prime opportunity to replace the old and aged infrastructure."
The new bridges will have lifespans that are somewhere between 75 and 100 years, according to McMurry. Using those numbers, the bridges would likely not have to be replaced again until sometime in the early 22nd century.
But, then there's the big factor that is looming: traffic and major delays for people trying to get across the north side of metro Atlanta.
When McMurry said I-285 will be limited to just three lanes in each direction for eight months, most of the people in the room gasped.
Georgia's transportation commissioner told Gwinnett Chamber members that people have asked him plenty of questions about why the bridge replacement has to take eight months. People, he said, have pointed to the replacement of bridge spans on Interstate 85 near State Route 400 in 2017.
In I-85's case, however, north and south bridge spans had been severely damaged by major fire. One of the spans had actually collapsed during the inferno. It took construction crews working for a few months to rebuild those bridges and I-85 was closed in the area during that time.
McMurry said the state can not afford to take a similar approach with I-285.
"There's no easy way to get the bridge out," he said. "We did have somebody say ... 'Well, can you do it like 85.' I just said, 'I don't feel like you're going to let me shut down 285 for a period of time,' which means you close about four interchanges as well.
"I've got a feeling Dunwoody and Sandy Springs and Brookhaven would not be happy with us if I did that so bear with us."
McMurry said the closure will impact Gwinnettians even, though the interchange is located in north Fulton County, because of the key part 285 plays in travel across the metro area.
"We all live in this metropolitan Atlanta region, and here in Gwinnett County, you know, people travel a lot around the region so it's very important to pay attention to what's going on, not just in Gwinnett County, but around (the area)," he said.
"Our transportation system is just vital for commerce, travel and leisure, all those types of things."
Georgia DOT plans to to put up signs and reach out to local media about getting the word out to avoid that area on I-285. Drivers who use State Route 400 to get onto the interstate will actually be unaffected because they will still be able to do so.
Anyone who wants to get from, say, Gwinnett County to Cobb County for an Atlanta Braves game during the playoffs, however, will be affected if they planned to use I-285. It will be a much longer to commute to Truist Park for World Series games if the defending world champions make it that far again.
McMurry said there are no easy detours and no easy way to get through the I-285 and State Route 400 interchange without delays.
"It's going to be painful," he said. "Mark my words and don't get stuck in traffic on 285."
