Georgia Department of Transportation Commissioner Russell McMurry did not mince words as he talked about the expected traffic delays and headaches expected from the upcoming Interstate 285 bridge replacement at State Route 400 in north Fulton County on Wednesday.

Georgia DOT will spend the next eight months replacing the bridges, and the work is expected to start as soon as this weekend. Initially, inside lanes will be closed in each direction — the east-bound side first followed by the west-bound side two weeks later — so part of the existing bridge can be removed and replaced. Once those lanes are placed, traffic will shift onto them while the same process is done with the remaining existing lanes.