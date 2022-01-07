On Friday, for the second day in a row, the Georgia Department of Public Health was unable to update its COVID Daily Status Report website because of issues with electronic laboratory reporting.
The state does have new totals to show how many COVID-19 cases, death reports and hospitalizations have shown up across the state in the last day, but without the Daily Status Report, county level new cases numbers — including two-week new case rates — are unavailable.
DPH officials previously announced the same issue prevented them form updating the status report on Thursday.
"Due to ongoing issues with Electronic Laboratory Reporting (ELR), the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) will not publish an updated COVID-19 Daily Status Report today," DPH officials said in a statement.
"Data for case counts, hospitalizations and deaths come from sources other than ELR, and as such are not impacted by the same problem."
The Daily Status Report showing county level spread of COVID-19 has not been updated since Wednesday.
Between Thursdays and Friday's announcements about issues updating detailed case numbers, DPH has 39,789 new COVID cases have been discovered in Georgia through PCR tests and another 10,057 have been discovered through antigen cases.
There were also 84 confirmed COVID-related deaths and another 41 probable deaths, as well as 573 reports of new COVID-related hospitalizations across the state.
DPH also reported 24 new ICU admissions across Georgia on Friday.
"DPH is actively working to resolve the issue with the COVID-19 testing numbers received through ELR to ensure we are providing accurate and transparent data about COVID-19 in Georgia," state health officials said. "We ask for your continued patience as we address this issue."
