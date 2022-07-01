This is a four-day, holiday weekend, and when it comes to Lake Lanier, Georgia Department of Natural Resources game wardens say they may have already seen any scenario someone could possibly think of.
That's why they are preparing to potentially see boaters get wild, break some rules and do some unsafe actions on the lake over the Fourth of July weekend. It is traditionally the busiest weekend on Lake Lanier, according to wardens, and it wouldn't be unheard of to see people drinking alcohol and operating boats after all.
"You just see a lot of weird stuff," DNR Game Warden Cpl. Dan Schay said. "People just forget that they are out here having fun, but they can really mess stuff up."
Capt. Derek Dillard said, "People under the influence of alcohol or drugs can do some pretty crazy stuff. We've seen a lot of crazy stuff from people that are impaired over the years."
With this weekend being a holiday weekend, game wardens are expecting a large crowd on Lake Lanier. They said there will be enough boats parking in Margarittaville's Land Shark Cove for fireworks shows that someone could potentially try to "walk" across the cove, for example.
As a result of all of the extra boaters out on the lake, game wardens plan to have extra patrol boats on the lake to enforce water safety rules.
"Typically we'll have two patrol boats (on the lake), but this weekend we're hoping to have at least four, possibly five," Schay said.
Some safety rules to remember on Lake Lanier, or any other lake in Georgia, this weekend include:
• Every boat must be equipped with a life jacket for every person on the boat as well as a working fire extinguisher
• Every child under 13 must wear a life jacket at all times
• Moving boats must stay at least 100 feet away from another moving boat when crossing paths
• Wake jumping is forbidden
• You cannot create a wake in a no wake zone
• Operating a boat while under the influence of alcohol and drugs is also forbidden.
Boating under the influence is a big issue on holiday weekends. While wardens are not saying no one who is on the lake this weekend can drink alcohol, they are saying that Georgia law requires that every vehicle on the lake this weekend must have a sober person serving as the designated driver.
Game wardens will be participating in Operation Dry Water, a nationwide campaign to target boating under the influence, this weekend.
"Basically what that means is we're going to be out looking for impaired operators, educating people on the importance of having a designated driver and things like that," Schay said.
Schay said he anticipated game wardens will likely see a lot of issues with boaters driving too fast and causing a wake in a no wake zone, children under 13 not wearing life jackets while they're under way and boaters driving without lights on as it gets later in the day.
Boating under the influence is another issue wardens are expecting to see on the lake.
"We'll have more boats so obviously we'll making more arrests than we normally would," Schay said.
And, with the extra volume of boaters on Lake Lanier, that can create some unsafe conditions for everyone who gets on the lake this weekend.
"There will be boats everywhere, the water will be very rough and there will be a lot of wave action out on the water," Schay said.
Schay and Dillard each said they have seen boat drivers fail to practice proper safety procedures. Dillard, who has been a game warden for 25 years, said he's seen people thrown off boats that were being driven recklessly.
Both game wardens recalled incidents where boats have run over people in the water at Lake Lanier and other lakes in Georgia over the years.
"Just recently, we had somebody run over a kayaker," Schay said. "That made me scratch my head ... If you're driving a boat you're the one responsible."
Dillard recalled an incident that happened last year on Lake Tugalo where family members were having a bachelor party on the lake. One of the guys in the group fell off an inner tube that was being pulled by a boat.
"The boat turned around to get him and actually the boat ran over the guy and he ended up drowning," Dillard said. "He did not have a life jacket on and ended up getting run over by the boat and drowned. The real bad thing about it is they were related, the guy that was driving the boat and the guy that got killed."
But, while the game wardens will be out making sure people on Lake Lanier do not do anything safe, they are still encouraging visitors to enjoy their time on the lake this weekend.
"Have fun, but just keep safety in mind," Schay said. "It's not a swimming pool."
Dillard added, "We've seen some bad stuff over the years unfortunately, but the main thing is a lot of it can be prevented if people would wear life jackets and keep a sober operator. That's our message if we can put a message out — Just keep a sober operator and wear a life jacket. That's our message that we're putting out there to everybody."
