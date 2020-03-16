The Georgia Department of Education is suspending state assessments for students and evaluations from teachers with public school districts across the metro area closing to students and teachers this week.
The state DOE announced Monday it will suspended the all required state testing, including the Georgia Milestones end-of-grade and end-of-course tests, the Georgia Alternate Assessment 2.0.
The state has also suspended teacher and leader evaluation requirements and reporting and state-level attendance-related consequences that alter CCRPI, teacher and leader evaluation, School Climate Star Rating, and make-up day requirements.
“Right now, schools’ focus needs to be on the safety of their students and staff,” Georgia State Superintendent Richard Woods said. “The focus should be first and foremost on health and safety, then on flexible and creative ways to keep learning and growing. It’s common sense: testing and accountability requirements should not place an additional burden on students, parents, and educators during this time, and they will not in Georgia.”
At the next State Board of Education meeting, which is planned to be conducted via teleconference, Woods will recommend the approval of a package of waivers, including suspension of the 20% course grade requirement for the Georgia Milestones EOC. The date for the March State Board of Education meeting have not been finalized.
Megan Frick, a spokesperson for the DOE, said the Georgia DOE will seek the maximum authority and waivers afforded by the U.S. Department of Education and other federal agencies.
The U.S. Department of Education has a standing policy of withholding statewide testing waivers
because, even in cases where a school has been closed, assessment results still provide useful data on individual students and groups of students that will need support in the following school year. the U.S. DOE said the COVID-19 responses with school closures present a unique circumstance for school districts unable to administer some or all of its assessments.
"States with schools that must close due to the COVID-19 may also want to consider whether it is possible to adjust or extend the testing window to accommodate as many students as possible, including students in schools that were closed for some period," at DOE fact sheet on COVID-19 states.
The Georgia DOE is posting updated information, student learning resources and a tracking tool for school closures at gadoe.org/coronavirus.
