A federal immigration detainment program that has sparked debate and controversy in Gwinnett County has a supporter in the governor's office.
Gov. Brian Kemp announced a memorandum of understanding has been agreed to between the Georgia Department of Corrections and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to extend the state prison system's participation in the 287(g) program. The agreement means undocumented residents who enter the state's prison system will be held and turned over to federal immigration officials for deportation.
"As organized crime continues to threaten the safety of our citizens, this partnership will allow Georgia Correctional Officers to continue to identify and assist in the deportation of cartel members who are using our state as a distribution hub for drugs and weapons," said Kemp. "We look forward to continuing to collaborate with the Trump Administration and our law enforcement community to enforce the rule of law and keep families safe."
The 287(g) agreement reached by the state is separate from the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office's participation in the program. The sheriff's office has its own agreement with ICE to hold inmates arrested in Gwinnett for the federal agency.
Gwinnett's participation in 287(g) has long been a hotly-contested issue locally with Sheriff Butch Conway and his supporters arguing participation in the program keeps Gwinnett safe by getting major criminals out of the county. Opponents have argued it is mostly used to deport people arrested on traffic violations and other small crimes.
Last summer, Conway extended his office's participation in the program for one year, going through this summer. Conway, who is an ardent supporter of 287(g), is not running for re-election this year, however, and it remains to be seen what he will do about extending the program further.
Several Democrats running for Conway's seat have said they plan to look at ending participation in the program if they are elected.
The Gwinnett Sheriff's Office allocated $1.9 million in its 2020 budget for 287(g) participation.
