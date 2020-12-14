Georgia's 16 Democratic Party presidential electors did something at the State Capitol in Atlanta on Monday that has not been done in 28 years.
They cast all of the state's Electoral Votes for a Democrat, formalizing President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the state.
There were two votes taken during the gathering. The first was to elect Biden as president. The second was to elect Kamala Harris as the vice-president.
It was the first time since Bill Clinton was elected president in 1992 that Georgia's Electoral College votes were cast for a Democratic nominee.
"We stand not for ourselves and not for our party, but for the people Georgia," former House Minority Leader Stacey Abrams, one of the electors, told the group. "It is on their behalf that we took up this charge to be electors. It is on behalf that we are ensuring that the nation is led by a good man who believes in the soul of this nation."
Presidential electors in all 50 states gathered in their respective states on Monday to cast the Electoral College ballots. Biden is expected to be elected president, and Harris elected vice-president, by the Electoral College based on the results of the Nov. 3 general election.
But, just as there has been a dispute over the election, there was a dispute over who Georgia's Electoral College votes should be cast for.
Both Democrats and Republicans ended up meeting at the state Capitol to cast votes as Republicans, who have been challenging the results of Georgia's election, did not concede on Monday. They gathered their own slate of electors to cast Electoral College votes at the Capitol.
State law stipulates whoever won the election will get Georgia's 16 Electoral College votes. According to certified results, that was Biden, but the Trump campaign has been pursuing several legal challenges in the state, the latest of which is pending in Fulton County.
"Because the president's lawsuit contesting the Georgia election has not been decided, or even heard," Georgia Republican Party Chairman David Shafer said. "We held this meeting to preserve his rights. Had we not held the meeting, then his lawsuit would effectively be mooted.
"So, we held this meeting today to assure that, if he prevails in the lawsuit, that there will be electoral votes that have been cast and available to him."
Georgia Democratic Party Chairwoman Nikema Williams, who was one of her party's electors, said she was not aware that the Republicans were meeting at the same time as the Democratic Party electors. She dismissed the legality of the GOP's votes, however.
"I was too busy casting an official Electoral College vote here," Williams said. "I did not even know they were downstairs. That's unfortunate because the voters of Georgia have spoken and, in our state, the will of the people has been heard and 16 Democratic electors cast their ballots today for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.
"We have the ascertainment that has been signed by the governor of the state and those are the votes that will be transmitted to reflect Georgia's will."
There was a lot of formality to the proceedings that the Democrats held. After each elector cast a paper ballot, they stood up one-by-one to announce who they cast their ballot for.
During the vote for president, each elector said "I cast my ballot for President Joe Biden." The only deviation from that state Rep. Pedro Marin, D-Duluth, who said the same statement as everyone else in English, but then said it again in Spanish. It was a move that was perhaps fitting since Marin is from Gwinnett County, which is the only county in Georgia required by federal law to provide all of its elections materials in both English and Spanish.
As the electors announced their votes for vice president, more electors added more personalized touches to their announcements.
In addition to Abrams, Williams and Marin, other presidential electors for Georgia included: congresswoman-Elect Nikema Williams; state Rep. Bob Trammell, state Sen. Steve Henson, state Sen. Gloria Butler; state Rep. Calvin Smyre; Savannah Mayor Van Johnson; Rome City Commissioner Wendy Davis; Athens-area District Attorney-elect Deborah Gonzalez; civil rights activist Bobby Fuse; Sachin Varghese; Houston County Democratic Party Chair Fenika Miller; Georgia Young Democrats President Rachel Paule; former Atlanta City Councilwoman Cathy Woolard; and Ben Myers.
