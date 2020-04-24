Local credit unions are taking up a challenge to help local businesses affected by the COVID-19 coronavirus disease pandemic.
The League of Southeastern Credit Unions and Affiliates' non-profit arm, the Southeastern Credit Union Foundation, enlisted credit unions in Georgia to participate in the #CreditUnionsCareChallenge. Participating credit unions pledge to commit at least $25 per employee to spend at local businesses. The employees are also being asked to do good deeds in their communities along the way.
Georgia United Credit Union is the only credit union in Gwinnett that is participating so far, officials said.
“Credit unions are integral parts of their local communities,” LSCU CEO Patrick La Pine said. “We’re excited to see what deeds employees carry out and local businesses they choose to support. This effort lines up perfectly with the credit union motto of People Helping People.”
The challenge came about after Tallahassee-based First Commerce Credit Union issued a challenge through its #LocalStrong program. That credit union distributed more than $4,000 for its employees to spend at local businesses.
“To double the impact, the SECUF will match up to $25 per employee to all participating credit unions,” SECUF chair and Mobile Educators Credit Union CEO Tina Williams said. “Credit unions can choose to donate these matched funds to any charity or organization within their local communities.”
