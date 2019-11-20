There was a time when Republican candidates for office in Georgia were not deemed instant favorites.
Rep. Rob Woodall, R-Ga., led off his tribute to Sen. Johnny Isakson with those sentiments on Tuesday. Georgia representatives paid tribute to Isakson on Capitol Hill, including the representative from Georgia's 7th District.
Isakson lost a bid the the Georgia House of Representatives in 1974 before winning in 1976. The 74-year-old senator, who retiring at the end of this year, was about to turn 32 years old.
"I think about all of the things that we want to do together in this body, Senator, and I think about folks that say, 'Oh we can't do that. It's too hard. It's gonna take too long,'" Woodall said. "'Let's do something today, but let's not focus on those long-term goals.'"
In 1997, Gov. Zell Miller appointed Isakson to be the chairman of the Georgia Board of Education. Isakson was elected in 1999 to the U.S. House for the first of three terms. In 2004, he was elected to his first term in the U.S. Senate, and he won re-election in 2010 and 2016.
Woodall said Isakson showed a bright side of partisanship during his time in office, and commended him by saying he never felt embarrassed to be a Republican.
"You might not like the way someone expresses their Republican values, but you led with your heart," Woodall said. "You can sit right beside a Democratic hero like John Lewis, and I can't tell a difference when it comes to southern gentility."
Tuesday served as a moment of shared respect between Georgia congressional party members from different political parties. Lewis, D-Ga., thanked Isakson for his service to Georgia and the nation and wished him health and happiness in his retirement.
Lewis gave a seven-minute tribute to Isakson. He introduced Isakson to the House of Representatives in 1999. Lewis said during Isakson's time in the House, the worked together on issue like transportation, housing and veteran's affairs.
"Time and time again, you stood with us ... to uplift African Americans in the state of Georgia," Lewis said. "He did not just talk the talk, he walked the walk."
At the conclusion of Lewis' tribute to Isakson, the democratic representative crossed the isle to embrace the outgoing senator, who battles Parkinson's Disease and recently had surgery to remove a malignant growth on his kidney. Both men's standing embrace was captured on the House' live video feed.
"I will come over to meet you, Brother," Lewis said before meeting the 20-year U.S. Congressional veteran for an embrace.
U.S. Rep. Austin Scott, R-Ga., organized Tuesday's tribute to Isakson.
“He is a giant among men, dedicated and deliberate, and it has been an honor to work alongside him, fighting for the good people of Georgia," Scott said during his remarks.
Woodall said Isakson set an example for the Republican party and its growth in Georgia with his values.
"It's not hard to find detractors these days," Woodall said. "It's hard to find lifelong friendships that create that gift, that relationship you've offered me."
Participating in the Special Order were U.S. Reps. John Lewis, D-Ga.; Sanford Bishop, D-Ga.; Tom Graves, R-Ga.; Rob Woodall, R-Ga.; Doug Collins, R-Ga.; Rick Allen, R-Ga.; Buddy Carter, R-Ga.; Jody Hice, R-Ga.; Barry Loudermilk, R-Ga.; Drew Ferguson, R-Ga., and Lucy McBath, D-Ga.