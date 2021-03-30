The Georgia Center for Opportunity will host the Better Work Gwinnett Job Fair Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Infinite Energy Center parking deck in unincorporated Duluth.
During this drive-through job fair, job seekers will have an opportunity to meet Gwinnett County employers hiring for hundreds of full- and part-time jobs. Job-seekers will also have a chance to connect with employers virtually after the event. In addition to employers, a number of service providers will be at the event, offering help with food insecurity, housing, and more.
“The global pandemic is impacting our neighbors,” said Director of GCO’s Gwinnett Workforce Initiative, Jace Brooks. “When the pandemic started, Gwinnett County saw thousands of residents out of work, many of them faced housing and food insecurity.
"A drive-thru job fair will allow job seekers the ability to connect with potential employers while still practicing social distancing and safe health regulations. It’s been great to see local groups working together in such harmony for the good of the community. We know the job fair will be beneficial to our local residents, businesses, and economy.”
The job fair is made possible through a collaboration between GCO and numerous partner organizations, including Goodwill of North Georgia, the United Way of Greater Atlanta, Families First, Impact46, the Georgia NAACP, the Gwinnett Chamber, and Gwinnett Tech.
“Goodwill of North Georgia is delighted to bring our resources and teams to support the Gwinnett Cares coalition of passionate, talented people at quality organizations working hard to connect our neighbors with rapid attachment to work,” said Jenny Taylor, vice president of career services for Goodwill of North Georgia. “While the job fair is an important activity to bring employers hiring now with job-seekers, our work is not done after the single event. Goodwill continues to serve by helping people not selected for jobs or who did not find a good fit by working on employability skills, upskilling with additional credentials, and introductions to more job openings. Our mission is to put people to work and for us that means our ABCs: A first job, a Better job, and a Career."
Both job-seekers and employers can register for the event here: www.betterjobfair.org
