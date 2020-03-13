Georgia is building a new facility in the middle part of the state to house quarantined patients who have tested positive for the coronavirus disease known as COVID-19, Gov. Brian Kemp's office announced on Friday.
The facility, which will include 20 housing units, is under construction at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center campus in Monroe County, which is near Macon. Patients who test positive for the disease but are unable to self-isolate themselves will be sent to the space, according to the governor's office.
"This is one of many measures that we're taking to prepare for any scenario," Kemp said in a statement. "I appreciate the hard work of GEMA, DPH and Monroe County officials to protect the health and safety of all Georgians."
The governor's office said officials from the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency and Georgia Public Safety Training Center are working with officials in Monroe County to make sure the quarantine facility can meet the needs of patients without jeopardizing the health and safety of Monroe County residents.
"All necessary precautions will be taken when moving and placing individuals at the facility," the governor's office said in a statement.
The announcement came on the same day that state officials announced the launching of a new website to track the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19.
The state had previously been labeling some tests that came back positive for COVID-19 as "presumptive positive" until the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention could confirm the result. Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale Boards of Health spokesperson Connie Russell said the CDC has now validated the test state officials use for the disease, and all results previously labeled "presumptive positive" — including two cases in Gwinnett — are now being considered confirmed cases.
As of Friday, there were 42 confirmed cases of the disease in Georgia and one death. There are still only two cases listed for Gwinnett. State officials have not released specific details on any confirmed cases since the first two were identified in Fulton County nearly two weeks ago.
The COVID-19 tracking website can be found at bit.ly/39Qcd36.
