Live music venues, bars and nightclubs in Georgia will have to wait a little longer before they will be allowed to open due to the ongoing COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Tuesday.
The governor said those businesses must remain closed until May 31. Many other businesses were allowed to begin opening at the end of April, but the governor said social distancing and crowd limits will have to remain in place.
The governor also said "guardrail" guidelines will be issued for day summer camps to plan to operate under until U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines are put in place.
Overnight summer camps will not be allowed, Kemp said.
There are also more than 30 criteria that day camps will have to adhere to in order to open.
This story will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.