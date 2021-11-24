State Rep. Donna McLeod, D-Lawrenceville, was recently recognized by the Georgia Association of Educators for her efforts to modernize Georgia's education funding formula.
GAE — which is a professional organization whose membership includes teachers, administrators and educational support professionals — named McLeod to its Legislative Honor Roll. The organization particularly singled out McLeod's work on House Bill 71, which is pending in the Georgia General Assembly.
“It is an honor to join the Georgia Association of Educators’ ‘Legislative Honor Roll,' ” McLeod said. “When we support our educators, we ultimately support our children. It is undeniable that our educators have been heroes throughout the pandemic, but many of our teachers have not had the support or resources they need to continue in their calling. However, the GAE has been an amazing advocate for our educators, and I hope to follow their example under the Gold Dome.”
McLeod has been a vocal proponent for modernizing the formula that Georgia officials use to determine how much funding schools across the state get. House Bill 71 is designed to give the State Board of Education authorization to work with the Office of Planning and Budget to create a pilot program that would be used to explore a possible alternative funding formula.
McLeod filed the bill in mid-January, but it has been stuck in the House Education Committee since then.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.