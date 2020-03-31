State officials are planning to use the University System of Georgia and Emory University to create a surge in testing for the coronavirus disease known as COVID-19 that will allow more than 3,000 samples to be processed each day.
Gov. Brian Kemp said the effort will involve the university system's laboratory resources, as well as resources at Emory and the Georgia Public Health Laboratory to begin the ramp-up on testing, which begins today. Those resources are expected to increase the availability of polymerase chain reaction testing in the state.
"Adequate testing for COVID-19 has continued to be a top priority for the Coronavirus Task Force as we fight this pandemic," said Governor Kemp. "With this innovative partnership between state government agencies, our world-class research institutions, and private-sector partners, we will be able to dramatically increase testing capacity.
"We hope this surge capacity plan will allow federal and state public health officials to gain a more complete picture of COVID-19's impact on Georgia and better inform our collective decisions going forward. We expect this plan will lead to greater testing capacity and more insight into the number of positive cases in our state. I would like to thank University System of Georgia Chancellor Steve Wrigley, Dr. Kathleen Toomey, and their respective staff for their hard work on this important partnership."
State officials had previously brought in commercial labs to help process test samples collected throughout the state. Commercial labs have processed thousands more samples that the Georgia Public Health Laboratory has been able to do so far.
“Working collectively with our partners in the University System of Georgia will greatly expand our testing capacity. That means identifying more cases, getting more people into care, and protecting our communities from the spread of COVID-19,” said Department of Public Health Commissioner Kathleen E. Toomey, MD, MPH. “This collaboration will not only provide much-needed capacity now, but it will ensure a robust state infrastructure for the future.”
University System of Georgia Chancellor Steve Wrigley said, “The increase in testing capacity is critical to Georgia’s effort to battle COVID-19 in our communities, and our institutions are working hard to make it happen. The experts at Augusta University, Georgia State, Georgia Tech, and the University of Georgia understand that urgency and have the capacity and expertise to make this work for Georgia.
"We appreciate their hard work, and we thank our laboratory partners at Emory University and the Georgia Public Health Laboratory.”
