Johnny Griffin isn't afraid to use a figurative time machine to teach history to eighth-graders at George Walton Academy in Loganville.
Heck, "Ben Franklin" once showed up in class to talk to Griffin's students.
The longtime educator was recently recognized for his efforts in teaching American history by receiving the Outstanding Teacher of American History award from the Philadelphia Winn Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. If that wasn't enough, the Georgia State Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution also named Griffin as their statewide Outstanding Teacher of American History award winner, making him eligible for the nationwide level of the award.
"He has a zest and vitality, an immediacy, to his teaching that he imparts to students, as if historical events are happening — right now! He makes them feel they are "in the moment" by using plays, biographies, and group debates," Philadelphia Winn Historian Kathy Lobe said. "To keep the Articles of Confederation, or establish a Constitutional republic based on democratic principles is just one of the topics they argue about.
"Or if you prefer, debate. Ben Franklin has been known to come to class in period attire and offer words of wisdom. After all these years, Mr. Griffin is certainly aware of the mercurial needs of eighth grade students and continues to rise to the challenge."
The Outstanding Teacher of American History award recognizes someone who teaches American history, government, citizen education or social studies to fifth- through 12th-graders, and who foster senses of patriotism and loyalty to the nation and Constitution, make history relative to their pupils, have high academic standards, are committed to their students and have a deep knowledge of American history that they share with their students.
Griffin has been a teacher for 33 years, and taught in Gwinnett County Public Schools before later going to teach at George Walton Academy. He was nominated for the recognition by Randi Minor, who is a member of the Philadelphia Winn Chapter and is one of Griffin's former students.
"As he spoke to the chapter in January, he shared how meaningful it was to hear the Preamble, the pledges to the flags, and the America's Creed," Lobe said.
Since he is the statewide award winner as well, Griffin will speak at a luncheon during the GSSDAR State Conference, which will be held in March.
