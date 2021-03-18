The Northeast Georgia Health System once again teamed up with the Gwinnett Daily Post to present topical health information to the community in a virtual format.
Last year, the annual Generations Expo, one of the Gwinnett Daily Post's most popular events, was not able to be held in person due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, the virtual event was so successful that a series of three virtual Generations Expo events in addition to the live in-person event on May 15 at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds will be presented this year.
The first of the three virtual events took place yesterday, March 18, and featured medical professionals from a variety of fields who shared information about COVID-19's impact on the heart, breast cancer and more.
The next two virtual events are slated for Sept. 2 and Nov. 18. Registration is open on GenerationsExpo.com.
COVID-19 and heart health
Northeast Georgia Health System Heart and Vascular Clinical Service Line Leader Dr. Habib Samady says he's been a "secret admirer" of the Northeast Georgia Health System over the past 15 years.
He said he wants to help build the health system into one of the very top cardiovascular institutes in the country by building on its trajectory and becoming completely patient centric.
In regard to COVID-19, Samady said it affects the heart in two main ways: People with heart disease are at a higher risk of developing COVID-19 and the virus itself can affect the heart muscle either through direct infection or through predisposing the body to develop clots.
Since COVID-19 is also known to have long-term effects on the body, including when it is asymptomatic, Samady said people should consider getting checked out by a doctor if they experience shortness of breath, lightheadedness, heart palpitations and/or heart attacks.
But, of course, the best way to prevent COVID-19 from affecting the heart is by preventing the virus from entering the body in the first place. He advised that people continue to social distance, wear masks and wash hands.
According to Samady, the COVID-19 vaccine is as or more effective than the flu vaccine, so he does advise that people get vaccinated as it becomes available.
Women's health
NGPG Family Medicine Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine Jennifer Cobernus, at the Dacula location, spoke about the importance of Pap smears and ways to detect cervical cancer and breast cancer early on.
According to Cobernus, all women regardless of sexual activity should have their first Pap smear at the age of 21. Going beyond that, she said, depends on risk factors such as a family history of someone dying at a young age from cervical cancer.
Cobernus said HPV, or the human papillomavirus, is the number one cause of cervical cancer even though it can occur on its own. In about 97% of cases of cervical cancer, Cobernus said women are also HPV positive.
She recommends women who do not get tested for HPV have a Pap smear every three years, but added that those who do get tested can go up to five years between Pap smears up until about the age of 65.
Like cervical cancer, the likelihood of developing breast cancer is highly dependent on family history and genetic predisposition. Cobernus recommends women between the ages of 40 and 50 start having mammograms every one to two years to detect it early on.
Impact of aging on urinary tract
Contrary to popular belief, Advanced Urology Urologist/Urologist Surgeon Micheal Nordsiek, said issues with the urinary tract, such as leakage and urination frequency, are not a normal part of aging.
As a urologist at the Lawrenceville location, he and his staff deal with all types of issues involving the organs of the urinary system beginning with the kidneys to the bladder and down to the prostate and testicles in men. Nordsiek said seeing a urologist can help people get their quality of life back.
At Advanced Urology, patients have access to outpatient robotic surgery, minimally invasive techniques for surgical management urination problems in men and women as well as same-day appointments and surgical treatments.
"For the patients that may be listening to this or watching this that may feel embarrassed about their potential medical condition, I would say please, please come and see us. This is not something you should live with in fear or be embarrassed about. This is something that I see everyday and my staff and I deal with everyday," Nordsiek said.
Benefits of video visits
Over the past year, healthcare providers everywhere have adapted to provide virtual visits to their patients, many of whom are among the most vulnerable to COVID-19.
With video visits, patients no longer have to worry about parking or waiting room delays. North Georgia Health System Director of Physician Access and Scheduling Adam Pyne said there is a technology learning curve, but that it can be handled by familiarizing yourself with Zoom or an app before the appointment.
"From a patient perspective," he said, "it's been very, very positive. They've enjoyed being able to connect with their care providers who they have very strong relationships with."
Detecting signs of a stroke
NGMC Barrow Stroke Coordinator Tina Johnson once again spoke about May being Stroke Awareness Month. According to Johnson, strokes are so common they occur every 40 seconds in the United States.
To detect the signs of a stroke, people can use the acronym "BE FAST," which stands for balance, eyes, face, arm, speech and time. The symptoms include acute loss of balance, loss of vision, facial drooping or numbness, arm weakness or numbness and inability to speak.
If someone is experiencing those symptoms, she said it's time to call 911.
Generations Expo is presented by Northeast Georgia Health System and sponsored by Advanced Urology, Gwinnett County, Gwinnett County Solid Waste, Gwinnett Daily Post, City of Lawrenceville, Monster Jam, Disney On Ice: Dream Big and Monster Energy Supercross.
