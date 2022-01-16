With the sun now set after a day of rain and snowfall, Georgia Department of Transportation officials are warning people across north Georgia to stay off the roads tonight and on Monday morning because of concerns about ice forming on the roads as overnight temperatures drop below freezing.
A particular concern is black ice, so named because is invisible on the dark asphalt of roadways. It forms whenever there is any kind of moisture on a road as temperatures drop below freezing. GDOT said bridges, overpasses and roads in low lying areas are of particular concern. There were 91 counties in north Georgia affected by Sunday's winter storm and ice could form on any roads in those counties, state transportation officials said.
"If a motorist experiences black ice, it is imperative not to slam on the brakes or overcorrect steering," GDOT officials said. "This can cause a driver to lose control of their vehicle. Georgia DOT encourages drivers to stay off the roads. However, if travel is necessary, remember to drive slowly; buckle up; and drive alert. Pay attention to changing road conditions.
"The safest way to avoid potentially unsafe conditions on Georgia roads is to stay home and avoid all unnecessary travel."
Transportation officials are warning residents that, if they must get on roadways overnight or on Sunday morning, they should drive slowly, wear their seat belts and pay attention to road conditions.
