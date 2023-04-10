Georgia Department of Transportation officials are carrying out emergency bridge repairs on Interstate 985 in Suwanee, causing traffic delays for drivers while trucks carrying wide loads are barred from using the interstate.
GDOT officials said they are performing emergency bridge repairs on the northbound lanes on I-985 between mile markers 0 and 1, just after the interstate splits from I-85. The work began Monday and is expected to continue through 4 p.m. on Tuesday.
The right lane will be closed for construction during the repairs and trucks carrying loads that are wider than 12-feet-wide. Drivers are also warned to expect congestion and traffic delays.
"Motorists are cautioned to reduce their speed while traveling through work zones, stay alert, and watch for workers," GDOT officials said. "Before heading out, get real-time information on work status and traffic conditions by calling 511, visiting 511ga.org, or downloading the Georgia 511 app."
