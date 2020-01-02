Drivers will have to find an alternate way to get across Interstate 85 at Flowery Branch Road starting next week.
The Georgia Department of Transportation announced it will close the bridge Monday so it can be demolished and replaced with a new crossing. The bridge replacement means Flowery Branch Road will be closed to traffic from Apple Grove Road to Lilly Stem Drive.
The bridge replacement is part of ongoing work along the I-85 corridor north of Buford.
“Flowery Branch Road Bridge is the final bridge replacement in the I-85 Widening, Phase 1 project, the first Major Mobility Investment Program project to break ground,” GDOT officials said in an announcement of the bridge closure.
“The project adds 26 new lane miles by widening both directions of I-85 from two to three lanes between I-985 in Gwinnett County and SR 53 in Jackson County and replaces three I-85 overpass bridges (Spout Springs Road, Jesse Cronic Road, and Flowery Branch Road). All three structures are over 50 years old.”
The closure is expected to last about six months, according to GDOT. Until the new bridge is built and opened, northbound traffic will be diverted to Spout Springs Road while southbound traffic is diverted to Braselton Highway.
GDOT is advising drivers that they will have to obey posted traffic speed limits and speed control efforts in the work area while the project is underway.
The agency has posted information on the I-85 widening project at www.dot.ga.gov/BS/Projects/SpecialProjects/I85WideningI985SR53.