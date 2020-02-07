Gwinnett drivers may want to avoid trying to get onto Interstate 85 from State Route 316 tonight.
The Georgia Department of Transportation announced there will be a single lane closure on Ga. 316, at the interstate, from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Saturday to accommodate emergency repair work.
"This will allow the outside shoulder of the SR 316 ramp to be readied to carry traffic in the following weeks for additional work," GDOT officials said.
During the work, the speed limit will be reduced to 45 mph in the work zone, so drivers need to be aware that they'll have to slow down.
Repairs on Ga. 316 at the interstate are expected to last into March.
"Work hours for the next month will have no time restrictions," GDOT said. "Contractors will move from one side of the ramp to the other to get the repairs completed in the safest most efficient way possible.
"This work will repair the driving surface on the State Route 316 westbound ramps at I-85 and has an estimated completion date of March 15."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.