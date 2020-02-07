316 at 85.jpg

The State Route 316 and Interstate 85 interchange can be seen in this aerial image from Google Maps. The Georgia Department of Transportation will conduct a single lane closure on Ga. 316 at the interchange as part of road repair work.

 Photo: Google Maps

Gwinnett drivers may want to avoid trying to get onto Interstate 85 from State Route 316 tonight.

The Georgia Department of Transportation announced there will be a single lane closure on Ga. 316, at the interstate, from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Saturday to accommodate emergency repair work.

"This will allow the outside shoulder of the SR 316 ramp to be readied to carry traffic in the following weeks for additional work," GDOT officials said.

During the work, the speed limit will be reduced to 45 mph in the work zone, so drivers need to be aware that they'll have to slow down.

Repairs on Ga. 316 at the interstate are expected to last into March.

"Work hours for the next month will have no time restrictions," GDOT said. "Contractors will move from one side of the ramp to the other to get the repairs completed in the safest most efficient way possible.

"This work will repair the driving surface on the State Route 316 westbound ramps at I-85 and has an estimated completion date of March 15."

