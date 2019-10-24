The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced an accident that shut down Interstate 85 south in the Hamilton Mill area has been cleared.
The accident, which had caused all lanes to be blocked, was cleared just after 4:50 p.m., according to the GDOT Northeast Georgia Traffic Twitter account. That was about an hour after the accident occurred, according to the Twitter feed.
Georgia State Patrol officials said the driver of a 1998 Ford Explorer lost control of their vehicle after they swerved to avoid hitting another vehicle about one mile south of Hamilton Mill Road.
The Explorer then crossed all lanes of I-85 and hit an inside barrier wall on the interstate. A man in the vehicle had to be extracted by firefighters and was taken to Northside Hospital-Gwinnett to be treated for non-life threatening injuries, officials said.
No other vehicles were involved in the accident, according to the Georgia State Patrol.