Gwinnett County Public Schools will have a digital learning day on Tuesday due to the bad weather and possible black ice predicted for the area.
"The decision to hold a digital learning day for all students is being made this evening, rather than early in the morning hours, in order to allow families time to make any needed arrangements," said Sloan Roach, Executive Director of Communicaitons and Media Relations for GCPS. "As this is a digital learning day connected to inclement weather, teachers will lead instruction from home and will not be required to report to school."
