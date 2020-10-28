All Gwinnett County Public Schools students will be learning from home on Thursday as the remnants of Hurricane Zeta move through the area.
The district announced all students will do digital learning a a precaution. The National Weather Service has issued a Tropical Storm Warning for north and western Georgia, including Gwinnett County for Thursday.
"As Tropical Storm Zeta will be moving into our area overnight and during the early morning hours, Gwinnett County Public Schools will hold a digital learning day for all students on Thursday, October 29.
"Both in-person and digital learners will participate in digital learning from home. Teachers will not report to school on Thursday. Instead, they will teach students from home."
Gwinnett County is under a tropical storm warning with the remnants of Hurricane Zeta making their way through north Georgia early Thursday morning.
GCPS officials said 12-month employees of the district will be asked to report to work if it is safe to do so.
Updates concerning extracurricular and afterschool activities that were scheduled to take place Thursday are expected to be provided Wednesday as information becomes available.
