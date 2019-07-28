If you’re not extra-conscious of the time you leave for work in the morning, you may be in traffic behind a school bus starting next week.
Starting Tuesday, Gwinnett County Public Schools bus drivers will be practicing their routes for the upcoming school year. All GCPS bus drivers will run their assigned routes during actual drive times in the mornings and afternoons, beginning Tuesday and running through Friday. The first day of school for GCPS is Aug. 5.
The county’s transportation efforts are prolific. According to statistics provided by the school system, Gwinnett transports more than 133,660 students twice a day and is the third-largest transporter of students in the country. The school system operates more than 1,980 school buses and drives 8,167 routes per day. There are 45,076 bus stops in the district.
Based on statistics from the 2018-19 school year, GCPS said bus drivers cover more than 131,000 miles per day, which is more than 30 round trips to Los Angeles. That amounts to nearly 24 million miles per year.
Parents and guardians can contact their child’s school for information about where their closest bus stop is.
GCPS said to expect routes to run slower during the first few days as drivers will go through additional procedures before releasing students at their bus stops to ensure the safety of students, particularly young students and new bus riders. Buses may run behind schedule the first few days, especially on the afternoon routes.
If a child does not get off his or her bus at the scheduled bus stop, parents or guardians should call their local school before calling the GCPS Dispatch Department at 770-513-6686.