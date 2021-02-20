Gwinnett County Public Schools students and employees are going to have to stay home from school for at least a week if they head out of the country for a vacation.
The school system recently announced it will follow CDC guidance on dealing with international travelers. The federal agency's guidelines stipulate a person who travels overseas must get tested for COVID-19 three to five days after they return to the U.S. and stay in quarantine.
Even if the person tests negative, they still have to quarantine themselves after their return.
"In another words, students and staff who travel outside the U.S. will not be able to return to school or work for at least seven days after their return to the U.S.," district officials said in a flyer on the school system's website.
The reason why district officials are saying students and employees must quarantine for "at least" seven days is because that is just the time period for people who test negative.
If a student or staff member returns from an international trip, but refuses to get tested, then they must quarantine for 10 days. They must also be on the look out for symptoms and get tested immediately if COVID symptoms do begin to appear.
If a student or staff member does take a test and the results come back positive, then they must follow current health guidelines for current cases of the disease, according to district officials.
The CDC's full guidance for international travelers can be found at bit.ly/2NL1Rv0.
Gwinnett County Public Schools reported on Friday that there were 232 new COVID-19 cases reported to the school system on Thursday. That includes 188 students and 44 staff members.
The district reported it had a total of 199 active positive COVID-19 cases, 156 active suspected cases and 1,345 close contacts as of Friday.
Gwinnett County, which is Georgia's second most populous county, continues to lead the state in overall two-week new case numbers with 3,224 reported on Friday, but its two-week incidence rate continues to fall.
The county's two-week incidence rate was 332 cases for every 100,000 residents as of Friday.
The county has seen a total of 78,774 cases, 857 confirmed deaths, 58 probable deaths and 4,906 hospitalizations because of COVID-19 since March 2020.
Statewide, Georgia had a two-week total of 34,864 new cases, with a two-week incidence rate of 322 cases for every 100,000 residents.
Georgia has now reported 800,959 COVID-19 cases since March, with an incidence rate of 7,393 cases for every 100,000 residents. There have been 14,530 confirmed deaths and 2,080 probable deaths from the disease. There have also been 54,434 hospitalizations and 8,898 ICU admissions in the state because of COVID-19.
