Alicia Teague, an ESOL teacher at Starling Elementary School, has been named a 2021 Exemplary ESOL Teacher by the Georgia Department of Education.
And Andres Garcia Covarrubias, a senior at Discovery High School, has been honored as a 2021 Exemplary English Learner.
Teague is one of 31 teachers recognized for working to find practical solutions to meet the needs and overcome obstacles faced by English Learner students and their families during the school year.
“Mrs. Teague provides authentic lessons for her EL learners that are designed to deepen their understanding of academic language and vocabulary,” said Starling Elementary Principal Jacinta Henry. “She has had a significant impact on her EL student’s growth and achievement. Mrs. Teague is a lifelong learner who applies what she has learned in her own classroom and willingly shares that learning with her colleagues.
She fosters a growth mindset and expects her students to succeed.”
The Georgia Department of Education also honore Garcia Covarrubias. He is one of 31 students from around the state honored by the state department. All the honorees have a GPA higher than 3.5, are on track to graduate this year and have taken Advanced Placement and honors courses.
“Andres is helpful, he offers his peers good advice, and he cares about his family both here in the U.S. and in Mexico,” said Joan Evans, the ESOL Department Chair at Discovery High. “Andres came to the U.S. with a mission, and he is achieving it all. If exemplary had a picture, Andres’ face would be right beside it. He is mature, works hard both inside and outside of school, and is graduating with a 3.95 GPA.”
