The National Merit Scholarship Corporation included 72 Gwinnett County Public Schools students on the list of semifinalists for the 2020 National Merit Scholars program.

Students hail from 12 Gwinnett county high schools, making up a pool of approximately 16,000 students in the U.S. competing for the official National Merit Scholar title and thousands of dollars in scholarships that are awarded annually to graduating seniors.

Students qualified based on scores on the Preliminary SAT, which most students take as sophomores. Semifinalists were also judged on letter of recommendation from an educator at their high school, an essay and their SAT scores.

Finalists are determined by looking at the students' academic records, participation in school and community activities, leadership abilities, honors and awards.

These students will compete for three types of National Merit Scholarships with winners for 2020 announced in four nationwide news releases beginning in April, concluding in July.

The 72 semifinalists from GCPS are:

Archer HS

Summer R. Porter

Brookwood HS

Alexandra J. Barskiy

Zachary O. Bloodworth

Tarel D. Dennie

Amen H. Gashaw

Jacquelyn Gwynn

Aidan T. Hentschel

Christian H. Kim

Tanuj Patel

Neil R. Patram

Gregory R. Zhang

Collins Hill HS

Jenise R. Bowling

Duluth HS

Garrett R. Baird

Shalin A. Jain

Grayson HS

Josue Estrada-Cordoba

Claire E. Mistretta

Gwinnett School Of Mathematics, Science, And Technology

Juan-Pablo Armes

Victoria J. Chung

Huy C. Dai

Frances Day

Gautam Desai

Kareem Elfoulie

Neha Gregory

Aiden Jacobazzi

Emily H. Kim

Jennifer J. Kim

Ray Li

Young Q. Lin

Tristan A. Linn

Hanson Liu

Faith E. Mchan

Isabel L. Mchenry

Vraj J. Patel

Chirayu M. Salgarkar

Nihar D. Shah

Davin W. Shi

Wenjun Wang

Mill Creek HS

Claire M. Grant

Cassidy J. Hettesheimer

Madelyn K. Hurd

Madison B. Leming

Norcross HS

Skylar P. Barnash

Luke J. Gries

Chance M. Keown

North Gwinnett HS

Maya Chande

Alexander G. Fonzi

Bret A. Jacob-Wolos

Rachel D. Kim

Justin K. Lee

Maria Li

Savannah K. Luney

Page K. Nellis

Michael R. Robinson

Benjamin N. Stracner

Gabrielle B. Wheeler

Parkview HS

Joy Dang

Rhiannon B. Eplett

Toby S. Nguyen

Jessica Y. Pan

Aarsh A. Patel

Mary Wang

William L. Ao

Andrew A. Chen

Kevin Choi

Bryan J. Kim

Eunice C. Kim

Daniel J. Lee

Reanna B. Rafiq

Arvind Raza

Alice Z. Yu

South Gwinnett HS

Henoc Zinga

