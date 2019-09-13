The National Merit Scholarship Corporation included 72 Gwinnett County Public Schools students on the list of semifinalists for the 2020 National Merit Scholars program.
Students hail from 12 Gwinnett county high schools, making up a pool of approximately 16,000 students in the U.S. competing for the official National Merit Scholar title and thousands of dollars in scholarships that are awarded annually to graduating seniors.
Students qualified based on scores on the Preliminary SAT, which most students take as sophomores. Semifinalists were also judged on letter of recommendation from an educator at their high school, an essay and their SAT scores.
Finalists are determined by looking at the students' academic records, participation in school and community activities, leadership abilities, honors and awards.
These students will compete for three types of National Merit Scholarships with winners for 2020 announced in four nationwide news releases beginning in April, concluding in July.
The 72 semifinalists from GCPS are:
Archer HS
Summer R. Porter
Brookwood HS
Alexandra J. Barskiy
Zachary O. Bloodworth
Tarel D. Dennie
Amen H. Gashaw
Jacquelyn Gwynn
Aidan T. Hentschel
Christian H. Kim
Tanuj Patel
Neil R. Patram
Gregory R. Zhang
Collins Hill HS
Jenise R. Bowling
Duluth HS
Garrett R. Baird
Shalin A. Jain
Grayson HS
Josue Estrada-Cordoba
Claire E. Mistretta
Gwinnett School Of Mathematics, Science, And Technology
Juan-Pablo Armes
Victoria J. Chung
Huy C. Dai
Frances Day
Gautam Desai
Kareem Elfoulie
Neha Gregory
Aiden Jacobazzi
Emily H. Kim
Jennifer J. Kim
Ray Li
Young Q. Lin
Tristan A. Linn
Hanson Liu
Faith E. Mchan
Isabel L. Mchenry
Vraj J. Patel
Chirayu M. Salgarkar
Nihar D. Shah
Davin W. Shi
Wenjun Wang
Mill Creek HS
Claire M. Grant
Cassidy J. Hettesheimer
Madelyn K. Hurd
Madison B. Leming
Norcross HS
Skylar P. Barnash
Luke J. Gries
Chance M. Keown
North Gwinnett HS
Maya Chande
Alexander G. Fonzi
Bret A. Jacob-Wolos
Rachel D. Kim
Justin K. Lee
Maria Li
Savannah K. Luney
Page K. Nellis
Michael R. Robinson
Benjamin N. Stracner
Gabrielle B. Wheeler
Parkview HS
Joy Dang
Rhiannon B. Eplett
Toby S. Nguyen
Jessica Y. Pan
Aarsh A. Patel
Mary Wang
William L. Ao
Andrew A. Chen
Kevin Choi
Bryan J. Kim
Eunice C. Kim
Daniel J. Lee
Reanna B. Rafiq
Arvind Raza
Alice Z. Yu
South Gwinnett HS
Henoc Zinga