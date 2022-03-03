The Gwinnett County Public Schools district is one of 10 “Districts of Distinction” honored by the University of North Georgia’s CyberStart America in Georgia Task Force.
These Georgia school districts were recognized for the role they have played in registering students in the CyberStart America program. With more than 4,000 registrants, Georgia has the second-most students involved in the program of participating states.
CyberStart America features a free, learn-as-you-go, online game designed to help students explore cybersecurity, compete for college scholarships in cyber studies, and earn prize money provided by private industry.
Sallie Holloway, GCPS’ director of Artificial Intelligence and Computer Science, says the CyberStart America game is a great way to introduce students to cybersecurity.
“The program markets its training game to students who are curious and like to solve fun challenges — there are no other requirements to play,” Holloway said. “It is a wonderful introduction to the high-wage, high-skill, and in-demand cybersecurity jobs that are available across the country and especially in Georgia. Through our students’ participation they gain access to industry training for top cyber careers and have the opportunity to win scholarships.”
Upon the game’s conclusion on April 27, the top 20 students from public, private, or home schools in CyberStart America in Georgia will each receive $500 prizes. High school students who complete approximately 20 percent of the game, earning roughly 20,000 points, will be eligible to participate in the National Cyber Scholarship Foundation competition where they can possibly earn matching scholarships from local donors.
“GCPS is committed to increasing student access to high-quality computer science education,” Holloway said. “I believe the number of students participating in CyberStart is a reflection of our commitment and the dedication of our teachers. Providing the type of exposure and learning experiences CyberStart offers means that GCPS students will be future ready.”
UNG’s Institute for Cyber Operations and College of Education are spearheading the effort in Georgia to register students for the game, which started October 27 and runs through April 27. UNG’s partners in this initiative include the Georgia Department of Education, the Georgia Tech Research Institute, and the Georgia Cyber Center.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.