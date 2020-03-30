Public schools in Georgia are closed for the foreseeable future, but Gwinnett County Public Schools is still hiring bus drivers.
The district released a notice that it is accepting applications for school bus drivers with wages starting at $15.73 per hour, benefits and paid training with a schedule that follows the students calendar.
Applicants must be 21 year of age or older, have a "good driving record" and have a high school diploma or GED.
Prospective drivers don’t need to hold a Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) to apply to become a school bus driver.
To learn more and apply online today (Posting No. 56860) visit www.GCPSjobs.org. For more information during regular work hours, call 678-225-7670.
