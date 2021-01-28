For the second time in less than six months, a high-ranking Gwinnett County Public Schools official is leaving the district to become the superintendent of another school system, and this time it's the district's COVID-19 response point man.
The Augusta Chronicle reported Thursday night that Steve Flynt, GCPS Associate Superintendent for School improvement and Operations, has been chosen to be the new superintendent of the Columbia County School District, which is just north of Augusta. The Columbia County school board had a meeting scheduled for late Thursday afternoon, where the selection of a superintendent was announced.
Previous media reports from the Augusta area show Flynt had been one of three finalists for the superintendent's position in Columbia County, along with an associate superintendent and assistant superintendent from the Columbia County school district.
Since he oversaw operations in GCPS, Flynt's departure as GCPS works to prepare for eventually vaccinating teachers and other school staff will be felt longterm in the district's COVID response, particularly as he prepares this spring to take on his new role. He has been involved in overseeing the operational side of the school system's response, and has been the person giving updates to the Gwinnett school board on how the district has been responding to the pandemic.
Two weeks ago, U.S. Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux named Flynt as a member of her COVID advisory task force.
Current Columbia County School District Superintendent Sandra Carraway is not set to step down until June 30. It is not immediately clear when Flynt will step down from his role with GCPS, but the Augusta Chronicle said a leadership transition is expected to begin soon.
Flynt's departure also comes after former GCPS Associate Superintendent of Curriculum and Instructional Support Jonathan S. Patterson left GCPS last August to become the superintendent of Fayette County Schools.
