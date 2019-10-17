Gwinnett County Public Schools Associate Superintendent Jonathan Patterson said the school district saw an overall decrease in the number of students taking Advanced Placement Exams last school year.
Simultaneously, the percentage of exams taken by the Class of 2019 that received passing scores of 3 (out of 5) or higher increased for the second consecutive year.
In the 2018-19 school year, 13,962 students took 27,745 Advanced Placement exams in Gwinnett County Public Schools. Patterson said a rise in dual enrollment may be contributing to a decrease in the number of students registered to take College Board AP exams.
Patterson said feedback from research university admissions offices said they tend to prefer students take the highest-level courses in their schools. He said the school system is continuing to evaluate ways to increase access to AP exams for students.
“It is a little troubling because we want students to make the best decision for their futures,” Patterson said during a monthly Board of Education work session on Thursday. “That’s not always clear in dual enrollment.”
A change in policy from the College Board that takes effect this year may also contribute to a decrease in AP exams. Students are now required to register for AP exams “much earlier” — Nov. 10. Patterson said a College Board fee also charges students $40 for registering for an exam and declining to take the test.
“There’s a lot of concern throughout the country, and we hope to see a change,” Patterson said.
Six schools saw increases in the number of students participating in AP exams: Berkmar High School, Duluth High School, Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science and Technology, Gwinnett Online Campus, North Gwinnett High School and Parkview High School.
The percentage of Class of 2019 students passing exams increased to 66.1%. The Class of 2018 posted at 63.4% pass rate.
Five schools showed an increase in pass rate above 5% this year: Meadowcreek High School, Central Gwinnett High School, South Gwinnett High School, Mill Creek High School and Gwinnett Online Campus.
Ten more schools — Archer, Berkmar, Brookwood, Collins Hill, Dacula, Grayson, GSMST, Lanier, Mountain View and North Gwinnett high schools — all saw overall improvement in the pass rate on AP exams.