Gwinnett County Public Schools officials have a message for rising high school juniors: they have to get their MCV4 meningitis booster vaccination shot soon.
The district said students who will be in the 11th grade during the 2021-2022 school year must show proof, before that school year begins, that got their booster shot on or after their 16th birthday by providing a Georgia Form 3231 Certificate of Immunization. GCPS officials said this booster shot is in addition to a vaccination required for students before they start the 7th grade.
"Meningococcal disease — more commonly known as meningitis — is a serious bacterial illness that affects the brain and the spinal cord," district officials said. "Meningitis can cause shock, coma, and death within hours of the first symptoms. To help protect young people from meningitis, Georgia law requires students to be vaccinated against this disease unless they have a documented exemption."
Families can schedule booster shots for their kids through their private physician or through the Gwinnett County Health Department, which has offices in Buford, Lawrenceville and Norcross. Students can also get vaccinations through the Vaccines for Children program if they meet eligibility requirements, but families have to pay an administration fee.
Families can request financial assistance if they cannot afford the administration fee for the Vaccines for Children program.
