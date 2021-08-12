Gwinnett County Public Schools released new numbers on Thursday that show 483 active confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported to local school officials by parents, or found in the schools by staff, and there are another 121 probable cases in the district.
Many schools are reporting only single digit numbers of confirmed cases at this time, but the data released by GCPS point to a breakout of both confirmed and probable cases at Archer High School in particular. A total of 28 confirmed and probable cases have been reported at Archer.
This week marked the first time during this school year that students from all grade levels who were expected to be in Gwinnett schools for in-person instruction were in classrooms, minus of course any students who are out sick.
Of the eight schools that are reporting double-digit numbers of confirmed COVID cases, six of them are high schools. One elementary school and one middle school are also reporting double-digit numbers of confirmed cases.
Those eight schools are:
Archer High School: 17 confirmed cases
Shiloh High School: 16 confirmed cases
Collins Hill High School: 13 confirmed cases
Brookwood High School: 11 confirmed cases
Camp Creek Elementary School: 11 confirmed cases
McConnell Middle School: 11 confirmed cases
Duluth High School: 11 confirmed cases
Dacula High School: 11 confirmed cases
Of those schools, Brookwood, Camp Creek, Dacula, McConnell and Shiloh do not have any reported probable cases as of Thursday. Duluth and Collins Hill each have two probable cases listed while Archer has 11 probable cases.
There are also 14 probable cases awaiting confirmation at Grayson Elementary School, which currently only has two confirmed cases listed.
Archer High School and Grayson Elementary School are the only GCPS schools that were reporting double-digit numbers of probable cases as of Thursday.
The numbers do not show details about how many confirmed cases are students who have not stepped inside a school building yet during this school year because their parents notified school officials that they had contracted COVID before they were set to return to school for in-person instruction.
District officials have confirmed that there are cases involving students in that situation. Even if the schools were notified of the students COVID-positive status before they were set to return, and the students have not been to school yet as a result, they are still being included in their school's confirmed case numbers.
There have also been 820 active close contact cases reported in the district.
