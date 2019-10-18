Gwinnett County Public Schools released the 2020-21 calendar on Thursday.
The calendar reflects the same start date as the 2019-20 school year, Aug. 5. In 2020 school will start mid-week on a Wednesday. The calendar was shared with every school in the district and representatives from the vast majority of schools opted for a mid-week start.
"We didn't want (the school year) to start earlier than that," Associate Superintendent Steve Flynt said Thursday.
The school system balanced educators' overall desire for fewer school days and more built-in breaks. The school year contains the same number of school days, 180, as the 2019-20 school year. Flynt said district administration resisted the idea that the school year would have fewer days.
"We don't want to do that," he said. "We think we need more days."
He did not imply, however, the school year would get longer in the near future. The last day of the 2020-21 school year will be May 26.
There are 19 student-teacher holidays, six teacher planning days and two inclement weather makeup days on the 2020-21 calendar. Students have holidays on teacher planning days and inclement weather days are holidays unless dangerous weather cancels days of school.
Fall break for GCPS schools will be from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, not including the following weekend. Thanksgiving break will be from Nov. 23 to 27. Winter break will be from Dec. 21 through Jan. 4. Spring break will be from April 5 to April 9, not including the following weekend.