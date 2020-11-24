Parents of Gwinnett County Public Schools students in part of north Gwinnett now know what cluster their kids will be in starting in 2022.
The Gwinnett County Board of Education has approved the realignment of schools that will make up the new Seckinger High School cluster that will go into effect when the new high school opens in a little more than a year and a half. It includes three elementary schools, a middle school and the cluster’s namesake high school.
“A little subcomponent of redistricting allows us to move entire schools through a process called realignment,” Gwinnett County Public Schools Associate Superintendent for School improvement and Operations Steve Flynt told the school board during a presentation last week. “(This) is not a full redistricting, but a reminder that we’re looking at actually just reassigning three elementary schools and one middle school to be the feeder schools for the Seckinger High School.”
Information provided to the school board on Nov. 19 show the new cluster alignment will go into effect in August 2022, which is when Seckinger High School is set to open its doors.
“We do want parents, we want teachers to know (about the realignment) so, over the next year when we step this work up even more, they’re going to know where they’re assigned for those students to go as far as the cluster (is concerned),” Flynt said.
The three elementary schools that will be in the new cluster include Harmony and Ivy Creek elementary schools, from the current Mill Creek cluster, and Patrick Elementary School, from the current Mountain View cluster.
Jones Middle School, which is currently part of the Mill Creek cluster, will serve as the lone middle school for the new Seckinger cluster.
Aside from having a new high school that students at those elementary and middle schools will matriculate to, the biggest change will be felt by Patrick Elementary School families. While students at Harmony and Ivy Creek elementary school already matriculate to Jones Middle School, Patrick Elementary School students currently advance to Twin River Middle School.
Flynt said Patrick Elementary School used to feed into Mill Creek High School, but currently feeds into Mountain View High School.
“(Patrick) needed to move to the Mountain View cluster because of overcrowding, and now Mountain View is overcrowded, so bringing Patrick back will balance enrollment very well across all of the three clusters,” Flynt said.
