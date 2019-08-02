This summer, some kids making a stop at the Gwinnett County Public Schools Bookmobiles were also treated to lunch.
A tweet from Gwinnett County Public Schools account gave details about a partnership between school nutrition and media services that provided healthy lunches and books to kids along the routes of the bookmobiles this summer.
Karen Hallford, director of the school nutrition program at GCPS, said the school system served nearly 6,000 lunches to children this summer.
Healthy summer lunches were prepared and packed at Radloff Middle School on Wednesdays and Fridays and loaded onto school buses that tailed the bookmobiles.
"We love interacting with kids of all ages, and hope that our health lunches along with a great read is making their summer that much more enjoyable," Hallford said.
The program is an extension of the Seamless Summer program, a USDA initiative that aims to make it easier for schools to feed children during the traditional summer vacation periods. State-approved schools can serves meals free of charge to children, including teenagers through age 18, under the school meal program rules. Meals are reimbursed at the free rates for school lunches, school breakfasts, and after school snacks.
The GCPS Bookmobiles made their final stops on July 27. The buses delivered free books to children in Central, Discovery, Meadowcreek, Shiloh, Berkmar, Discovery and Norcross cluster schools. The mobile library was stocked with more than 4,000 books from school media centers.