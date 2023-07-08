Gwinnett County Public Schools Police Chief Tony Lockard recently was part of a 20-member delegation that partnered with the Israeli Police for the Georgia International Law Exchange’s 30th annual peer-to-peer executive training program.
Gwinnett County Public Schools Police Chief Tony Lockard talks about the security measures in place at GCPS schools in this file photo.
File Photo
Special Photo
Lockard and his GILEE colleagues experienced two weeks of intensive public safety leadership training with the country’s top police executives, learning about best practices, the latest technologies in policing and public safety, strategies to successfully lead law enforcement programs and utilizing community policing to build safer neighborhoods for minority communities in partnership with all community stakeholders.
