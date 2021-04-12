As part of a switch to a longer kindergarten enrollment period, Gwinnett County Public Schools is now encouraging parents to go online and start the process of enrolling kids who will be part of the Class of 2034.
The district announced Monday that online kindergarten registration began last week. The enrollment period — which utilizes a process that includes online and in-person steps — is set to continue through May 28.
"Gwinnett County Public Schools is busy planning for our students’ return for the 2021-22 school year, including the first day of school for our newest students—kindergartners who will be in the graduating Class of 2034," district spokesman Bernard Watson said. "Parents and guardians of children who will be five years old on or before Sept. 1, 2021, are encouraged to register their new kindergartner between April 6 and May 28 in an easy two-step process."
Although the district has traditionally held an in-person kindergarten registration event, that kind of activity was not possible last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and district officials said that was one of multiple factors that caused district enrollment to be below projections this past school year.
So, district officials adjusted their approach for this spring, and parents now have nearly two months to register their kids for kindergarten.
The first step that parents have to do to enroll their kids for kindergarten is to complete an online registration form at https://www.gcpsk12.org/Page/26139. Most of the registration process, including submitting documents, is designed to be done online.
They must then schedule an appointment at the school their child will attend to verify information they provided online, and to complete a kindergarten readiness profile as well as pick up materials to prepare kids for kindergarten. The materials will also include information on summer enrichment opportunities.
The district has a school locator site, www.gcpsk12.org/FindMySchool, where parents can enter their address to discover which school their child will attend.
Links to school websites can also be found at https://www.gcpsk12.org/Page/24887.
"Parents and guardians should begin online registration now, even if their child’s health records are not up to date," Watson said. "Families should complete their child’s health screening and immunizations with the Health Department or physician before school starts on Aug. 4."
District officials said documents can be submitted in JPG, DOC, PNG or PDF formats with the file size limit set at 2 MB.
Among the documents that families will have to provide to the district are:
• An official document — such as an original birth certificate, birth registration, an official state or federal form that shows the birthdate or a passport — to prove the child's birth date. District officials said parents can order a birth certificate for a child born in Georgia, for a fee, by visiting http://gta.georgia.gov/rover if they don't already have a copy of the original form.
• Proof that the family lives in a school's attendance zone. The family must show a current utility bill as well as one of the following forms: a non-contingent sales contract; a current lease/rental agreement; the most recent income tax return; a current paycheck stub; a current residential property tax statement or bill, current warranty or quitclaim deed; a current home purchase agreement; or a current homeowner’s insurance policy. Telephone bills do not count as a utility bill according to district officials. The address on the documents used for residency verification must match the address on the utility bill. Parents who live with friends or other family members should call their local school to find out about a third-person affidavit or residency if they need information about verifying their residency.
• Proof that an adult is authorized to enroll the child in school if they are not one of the kid's birth parents. Only a child's birth or adoptive parents, legal guardian, grandparent with power of attorney over the child, a kinship caregiver who has a Kinship Caregiver Affidavit or a state-appointed foster parent is authorized to register a child in school.
• A photo ID for the person registering the child. This can include a driver's license, state ID card, a passport or an ID card obtained from an official government agency or consulate. The ID submitted online must match the person who will conduct the in-person portion of the registration process.
• The child's social security number, "however, students will be enrolled, even if the number is not provided," district officials said.
• A valid Georgia Certificate of Immunization, filled out by the health department or the child's healthcare provider, or a notarized Affidavit of Religious Exemption.
• Proof that a vision, hearing, dental and nutrition screening has been performed on the child in the last year.
