The U.S. Department of Education announced Gwinnett County Public Schools is one of nine school districts in the country to be awarded grant money to fund career and technical education programs.
U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos announced the grantees of the Innovation & Modernization Grant, a Perkins V program that funds career and technical education, on Thursday.
“We know that access to high-quality Career and Technical Education options can open up new pathways to success for students,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos. “It’s gratifying to see each of these grantees rethinking education and modernizing workforce training in their communities to ensure students have the skills they need for in-demand, high-paying jobs.”
GCPS was chosen from 64 grant applications submitted to the Department of Education. The district will receive $151,594 in the first year of a three-year project period. Funding for the total period will amount to $498,568.
In July 2018, President Donald Trump signed into law the Strengthening Career and Technical Education for the 21st Century Act (Perkins V). The act is the federal government’s principal source of funding for career and technical education and provides nearly $1.3 billion to states, school districts and community colleges every year.
School district data shows there are between 400 and 450 career and technical education teachers in Gwinnett County.