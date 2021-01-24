Gwinnett County Public Schools will begin holding virtual help sessions in math and language arts on Monday to help parents of elementary school students.
The AKS at Home project is an effort to provide parents with tools that they can use to help their children with their educations at home. The virtual sessions will be held on Zoom, with specific times set by grade level and subject area, through the beginning of February.
“Our AKS at Home project provides math and language arts resources to support families so that they truly are partners in their children’s learning,” GCPS officials said in an announcement. “This support is available for families to access in the format that fits them and their schedule best.
“They can attend live virtual meetings, view recorded information at a time that best fits their schedule, or gain tips and suggestions on how to best help their students through tip sheets on a wide variety of topics. Families may sign up for an upcoming virtual session to learn more about how they can help their child.”
Parents can visit www.gcpsk12.org/Page/26993 to get Zoom links for the program they are interested in. If they cannot participate in the session at the scheduled time, they can still visit that link to see a recording of the session and obtain tip sheets.
The sessions will be offered at the following times:
Kindergarten
Language Arts — Monday from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m.
Mathematics — Feb. 2 from 10 until 11 a.m.
1st Grade
Language Arts — Wednesday from 10 until 11 a.m.
Mathematics — Feb. 3 from 10 until 11 a.m.
2nd Grade
Language Arts — Thursday from 1 until 2 p.m.
Mathematics — Feb. 4 from 10:15 a.m. until 11:15 a.m.
3rd Grade
Language Arts — Feb. 4 from 9 until 10 a.m.
Mathematics — Thursday from 3 until 4 p.m.
4th Grade
Language Arts — Feb. 3 from 11 a.m. until noon
Mathematics: Wednesday from noon until 1 p.m.
5th Grade
Language Arts — Feb. 4 from 11:30 a.m. — 12:30 p.m.
Mathematics — Monday from 2 until 3 p.m.
